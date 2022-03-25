A man accused of indecent exposure has been arrested.
Jeremiah Reyes, 38 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Thursday at approximately 11:20 a.m., Porterville Police Officers responded to Fallen Heroes Park, located in the 300 Block of East Chase Avenue, for a report of an indecent exposure.
Officers contacted the victim, who reported she was walking past a male subject in the park when he exposed his genitals to her and began masturbating. Officers located the suspect, Reyes, at the scene.
Reyes was positively identified by the victim. Officers determined Reyes is a registered sex offender who was out of compliance with the terms of his registration.
Reyes was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.