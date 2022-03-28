A man who was suspected of possessing a conceal, loaded weapon was arrested.
Keith Gonzalez, 20 of Visalia was arrested.
At about 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Officers were on a patrol check of the 1000 Block of East Cleveland Avenue when they contacted Gonzalez. During the contact, Officers discovered tGonzalez had a loaded five-shot revolver concealed on his person.
Officers also noticed Gonzalez displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers administered a series of field sobriety tests to Gonzalez, who was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Gonzalez was booked at the South County Detention Facility for Possession of Concealed and Loaded Firearm in Public and Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance while in Possession of a Loaded Firearm.