The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported a man was stabbed to death in Porterville on Thursday.
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, TCSO Deputies were called to the 200 Block of S. Leggett Street in Porterville for a stabbing.
When Deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Deputies were actively working the scene and looking for the suspect who was last seen leaving northbound on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, 1 (800)808-0488, Tip Now Line: 559-725-4194, or by e-mail at tcso@tipnow.com.