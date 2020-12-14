At approximately 9:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a hit and run traffic collision involving a parked vehicle on Salisbury Street just north Olive Avenue. During the investigation it was determined the suspect vehicle had been the same vehicle that was fleeing from Officers.
On December 12, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Officers continued to follow up with this investigation and were led to the residence of Julian Ibarra who was the registered owner of the vehicle. Ibarra was contacted inside the residence and later admitted to being the driver during the pursuit and fleeing the scene after hitting a parked vehicle.
Neither the Officer, Ibarra nor any civilians sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.
Ibarra was subsequently arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for evading an Officer with willful disregard and hit and run causing property damage. Ibarra is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.