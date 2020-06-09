he Tulare County Sheriff's Office was investigating a drive by shooting in Porterville in which a man was shot and killed on Monday.
TCSO Detectives were on the scene in the 500 block of E. River. Deputies were called to the scene just after 1p.m. Monday.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
TCSO Homicide Detectives were on scene Monday and had taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 782-6850. Anyone can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6128 or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com.