A man who was hit by a City of Porterville garbage truck has filed a claim with the city of Porterville.
On October 24, 41-year-old Enrique Martinez was struck by a city garbage truck when he was about to cross A street.
Martinez was released from the hospital on Monday morning and his attorney, Sean Shamsi has submitted a claim with the city.
ABC Channel 30 reported Martinez said he couldn't breathe when struck by the garbage truck. Martinez was taken to Sierra View Medical Center before being transferred to Visalia's Kaweah Health and finally to Fresno's Community Regional Medical Center.
Shamsi told ABC30 News Martinez was intubated half the time he was in the hospital and underwent multiple surgeries.
“Thank God my client is alive,” Shamsi told ABC Channel 30 News. Martinez faces a long recovery after suffering major injuries, including a broken humerus, broken scapula, broken ribs in the back and a collapsed lung.
Witness photos show the city truck on its side after the crash, tire marks on the sidewalk, a bent fence and broken cement. Witnesses say the truck hit a pole and hit a fence.
Shamsi told ABC Channel 30 News the claim has been filed to make sure Martinez receives all the medical attention he needs and that the city take responsibility for what happened. It will be up to the Porterville City Council on if to accept the claim.
Shamsi told ABC Channel 30 News he didn't believe what happened was intentional. But he added if the City Council doesn't accept the claim, it's possible a lawsuit could be filed.
A GoFundMe account has also been set up to assist Martinez with his medical bills at the following link: https://gofund.me/8b6a964b