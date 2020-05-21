On May 5th, Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to 505 E. Naranjo Blvd. in Woodlake for an unattended death. The investigation revealed that Dane Weatherly had passed away on a public bench at this address. There was no evidence of trauma or foul play and his death is being considered natural at this time.
The Tulare County Coroner’s Office is currently looking for any relatives of Weatherly. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Perryman or Sgt. Rhoads of the Tulare County Sheriff's Coroner’s Office at (559) 687-7004, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.