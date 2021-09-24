Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward announced on Friday murder charges in an alleged DUI crash in the early morning hours of Wednesday on Orange Belt Drive in Porterville. The crash took the life of an adult male motorcyclist.
On September Thursday, Dominic Casarez, 23, was charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run causing death, driving on a suspended license, and driving without an ignition interlock device. Casarez possesses a prior DUI conviction from August, 2021. Casarez was scheduled to be arraigned Friday where a future court date would be set.