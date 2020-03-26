A Visalia man was arraigned on Thursday in Visalia on charges for murdering a Porterville resident.
Jarod Martinez, 19, was charged with the stabbing death of a man in Porterville on March 18. The murder charge is enhanced with special allegations of use of a deadly weapon, that the crime was committed when Martinez was out of custody while on bail/own recognizance, and that he attempted to use a deadly weapon.
The Office of the District Attorney filed the charges last Friday. His arraignment was continued to Thursday after he refused to be arraigned via video at the Tulare County Pre- Trial Facility in Visalia earlier in the week.
A preliminary hearing setting has been scheduled for April 27 at the South County Justice Center in Porterville.