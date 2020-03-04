A man who came to Sierra View Medical Center on Wednesday night is being screened for coronavirus.
“We have a potential case of the coronavirus at Sierra View Medical Center,” said hospital spokesperson Malynda Parsons.
Parsons said a man came to the hospital on Wednesday night which led the hospital to test him for coronavirus. “We are in the process of screening and further testing him,” Parsons said.
Parsons added the hospital was working in “collaboration with the public health department and CDC,” referring to the Centers for Disease Control.
“We won't be able to give further information until later,” Parsons said.
The hospital said it couldn't comment any further.