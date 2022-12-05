A man suspected of vehicle theft and drug possession has been arrested.
Jose Zavala Ceballos, 33, was arrested.
At about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, a Porterville Police Officer was conducting a follow up investigation at a residence in the area of Plano Street and Date Avenue when she encountered a vehicle parked and running on the property. Upon approaching the vehicle, the Officer discovered it was occupied by a juvenile passenger and the vehicle showed obvious signs of being stolen. A male subject, later identified as Ceballos, walked toward the driver’s side of the vehicle and told the Officer the vehicle belonged to him.
The Officer conducted a registration check on the vehicle, which revealed it was reported stolen to the Bakersfield Police Department. The Officer detained Ceballos, who was later determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance while having care and custody of the juvenile. Ceballos was subsequently arrested and transported to a jail facility, where he was found to be concealing drugs on his person.
Ceballos was ultimately booked into the South County Detention Facility, where he was booked on charges of Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Child Endangerment; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; and Taking Contraband into a Jail Facility. Ceballos is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.