A man has been arrested on drug and weapon charges.
Samuel Sanchez, 45 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Officers observed Sanchez pulling into his driveway. Recognizing Sanchez as a wanted person, Officers contacted Sanchez as he was exiting his vehicle and arrested him for an outstanding felony arrest warrant. Officers determined Sanchez was on active probation and conducted a probation compliance check of Sanchez’s vehicle and property.
During the search of Sanchez’s vehicle, Officers discovered he was in possession of more than ½ ounce of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking pipe. Officers searched Sanchez’s property and discovered he was in possession of operational digital scales, a loaded 9 millimeter pistol that didn't have a serial number, as well as additional 9 millimeter ammunition. Officers evaluated Sanchez and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance and found he's a previously-convicted felon.
Sanchez was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility.