On Saturday, a victim contacted the Porterville Police Department and reported a burglary at his residence. Patrol Officers arrived and determined the suspect had entered a shed at the residence and had taken property from it. Officers located video evidence at the scene that captured footage of the burglary.
The case was assigned to the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit for follow up. Detectives from SIU were able to identify the suspect as Collins.
On Wednesday Detectives found Collins at a residence located in the 200 block of South Maurer Street in Porterville. Collins was taken into custody without incident.
Collins was booked at the South County Detention Facility on a fresh charge of Residential Burglary, as well as a felony arrest warrant for Burglary from an unrelated case. Collins is being held in lieu of $160,000 bail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, (559) 782-7400.