A man has been arrested after a standoff that happened Porterville Police stated resulted from their response to a possible domestic disturbance.
Santiago Duran, 33 of Porterville, was arrested. At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1700 Block of West Memory Lane to conduct a welfare check on the occupants, due to a possible domestic disturbance.
Officers arrived on scene and contacted a confidential victim, who reported Duran had struck her in the face, causing visible injury. Duran was contacted at the front door, but refused to unlock the security screen and step out.
As additional Officers were responding to the scene, Duran exited the residence while holding a handgun and pointed it at an Officer on scene, threatening to shoot her. Duran then retreated into the residence.
Officers on scene were able to escort the victim and her young child to safety while Duran barricaded himself in the residence alone. Officers secured the immediate area of the residence and began to evacuate those inside neighboring residences. Out of caution for the safety of students, and to reduce pedestrian and vehicular traffic in the surrounding area, Monache High School was placed on lockdown.
The Porterville Police Department SWAT Team and personnel from the Porterville Police Department Crisis Response Team were summoned to the scene. While Patrol Officers and members of the SWAT Team were around the residence, they observed Duran was still in possession of the handgun inside the residence. Over the next several hours, negotiators communicated with Duran to peacefully resolve the situation.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Duran exited the front of the residence, but didn't initially comply with orders. Members of the SWAT Team deployed a weapon that doesn't cause deadly force, police stated and were able to apprehend Duran without any further incident. Duran suffered a minor injury as a result of his apprehension.
Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and discovered Duran’s handgun, which was loaded, concealed within the residence. The handgun was determined to be a 9 millimeter “ghost gun” without a serial number.
Detectives also located drug paraphernalia within the residence and determined Duran was under the influence of a controlled substance. Duran was determined to be a previously-convicted felon.
Duran was treated for a minor injury at Sierra View Medical Center before being taken to the South County Detention Facility.