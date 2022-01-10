A man who had an active felony no-bail warrant was arrested after a hit and run collision, Porterville Police stated.
Frank Martinez Garza, 35 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a three-vehicle injury traffic collision at Olive Avenue and Beverly Street. During the investigation, Officers determined Garza was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision and had fled the scene prior to Officers’ arrival. Garza was determined to have an active felony no-bail warrant for a parole violation.
On Friday, Officers responded to Garza’s residence and located him standing outside. Garza was arrested. During a search of him, Garza was found to be in possession of approximately 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Garza was later booked at the South County Detention Facility where he's being held without bail.