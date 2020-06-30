On June 29, at about 7:46 a.m., an Officer of the Porterville Police Department was patrolling the 1700 block of West Olive Avenue when he observed a male subject acting suspiciously around the northwest side of Oil Company Parks.
The Officer contacted the subject, identified as Ronald McClure, and discovered that McClure was attempting to pick the door lock with a pair of lock picks. McClure was also found to be in possession of additional burglary tools and a used glass pipe commonly utilized for smoking methamphetamine. No entry was made into the business, however, Mr. McClure was arrested for attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McClure was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility where he is being held without bail.