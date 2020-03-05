Hundreds of men will gather for the 11th Annual “Man Alive l “ Men’s Conference, coming to Porterville on Saturday, March 14 at Porterville Church of the Nazarene, 2005 W Olive Ave. Men will enjoy a hearty breakfast, worship led by the Man Alive Worship Team and Henry Serrato, breakout sessions, and an exhibit area.
Keynote speaker this year is Chuck Stecker, director of “A Chosen Generation” Ministries from Denver. Stecker served in the U.S. Army for 23 years in various leadership and staff positions, including on the Joint Staff in the Pentagon. He later served as a Regional Director with “Promise Keepers.” In 2000 he founded “A Chosen Generation” to help churches and families create strategies for intergenerational ministry. He’s a nationally known speaker and the author of “Men of Honor, Women of Virtue,” and “If You Passed on YoUI’ Baton, Take It Back.” He has been married to Billie for more than 40 years, and they have three married children and four grandchildren.
Breakout sessions will be led by leaders and pastors from the South Valley on issues important to men. Topics include “Being the Husband My Wife Needs,” “Being a Better Dad,” “A Man in the Workplace,” “Discipleship,” “Being A Grandpa — Leaving a Legacy,” and “Engaging Our Culture.”
There will also be an exhibit area, where local and national ministries will make available information, resources, and opportunities to grow in different areas of life. Stecker will have books, DVDs, and other resources available on site.
Breakfast will be served from 6:30 to about 7:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 8, concluding at 1 p.m. For more information and registration, go to www.manaliveevents.org or call Doug at 559-359-3556 and leave a message. Group discounts are available.