Milt Davis had a vision 11 years ago that led Christian men coming together at an event designed to help them become better men and fathers for their families and community.
Davis, who passed away in 2019, with the help other Christian men made his vision a reality in 2009 when the Christian men’s conference Man Alive began. Now in 2020, Davis’ vision continues with Man Alive 1 which will be held on Saturday, March 14 at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene. Between 400 and 500 men from around the Valley annually attend the event.
“It helps them to keep their faith,” said Doug Grant, who’s a member of the planning committee for Man Alive about men who attend the event.
“Just the camaraderie and the ability to connect with other men to become friends and confidants.” Grant said the conference gives men the chance to share with other men their fears and concerns.
The event will begin with a hearty breakfast and registration from 6:30 to about 7:30 a.m. The conference will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Keynote speaker for this year’s conference will be the Rev. Chuck Stecker, ,Ph.D, an ordained minister who founded A Chosen Generation Ministries in Denver. A Chosen Generation Ministries help churches and families develop intergenerational ministries.
Stecker served in the U.S. Army for 23 years in various leadership and staff positions, including three years on the Joint Staff in the Pentagon. He later served as a Regional Director for three years with “Promise Keepers.” He’s the author of “Men of Honor, Women of Virtue,” and “If You Passed on YoUI’ Baton, Take It Back.”
Stecker has combined his business experience, military service and more than 20 years in full-time vocational ministry to develop the A Chosen Generation Ministries.
There will also be several breakout sessions led by leaders and pastors from the South Valley topics that include “Being the Husband My Wife Needs,” “Being a Better Dad,” “A Man in the Workplace,” “Discipleship,” “Being A Grandpa — Leaving a Legacy,” and “Engaging Our Culture.” There will also be a breakout session for youth.
In addition There will be an exhibit area where local and national ministries will make available information and resources. Stecker will also have books, DVDs, and other resources available.
The conference will also feature the Man Alive Worship Team led by Henry Serrato. “They do a great job of getting you revved up for the conference,” Grant said.
Porterville Church of the Nazarene Pastor Mark Pitcher will lead the breakout session on “Engaging Our Culture.” “I’m looking forward to sharing about it,” he said.
“It’s a Saturday to give to encouragement and motivation,” Pitcher added about Man Alive. “And to live life to the fullest. I think it’s special for the community to have a gathering for men from all walks of live and from all parts of our community.”
For more information and registration, go to www.manaliveevents.org or call Grant, 559-359-3556. Cost is $35 for adults and $5 for teens. Group discounts are available. Online registration will be available until midnight Thursday, March 12.