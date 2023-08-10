A man accused of wielding a rifle and also being in possession of a large kitchen knife and suspected methamphetamine has been arrested. Porterville Police stated the weapon turned out to be a realistic looking air soft pellet gun.
Guadalupe Esquerra, 35 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Olive Avenue regarding a report of a male subject on foot carrying a black rifle. Upon arrival, Officers located a male subject matching the description and in possession of what appeared to be a long black rifle with a scope.
The subject, Esquerra, immediately fled on foot when the Officers arrived and still armed with the rifle. Esquerra discarded the rifle during the foot chase and continued to flee on foot, failing to comply with officers’ commands to stop.
Esquerra was apprehended by the responding Officers and taken into custody after a brief struggle. During the arrest, one of the Officers sustained minor injuries.
Esquerra was found to be in possession of a large kitchen knife concealed in his waistband along with suspected methamphetamine. He also displayed physical signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Officers canvassed the area where the rifle was discarded and located it. It was then discovered the rifle was a realistic looking air soft pellet gun.
Esquerra was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.