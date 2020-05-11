A Tulare man was arrested after a report of a vehicle theft.
Francisco Javier Morales Leos, 35, was arrested. Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, a victim reported a vehicle theft had happened on Friday evening in the 300 block of North E Street.
The investigation led Porterville Police Patrol Officers to Motel 6, located at 935 West Morton, where the vehicle was located, unoccupied. During the investigation officers identified the suspect as Leos who had prior arrests for auto theft.
Leos was located shortly after in the 500 block of West Morton Avenue and taken into custody. During that time Leos provided a false name, was in possession of burglary tools used in auto theft and in possession of a controlled substance.
Leos was later booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility where he's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.