A man accused of vehicle theft has been arrested.
Joshua Schwenn, 33 of Porterville, has been arrested.
At about 9:15 p.m. Monday, a Porterville Police Officer was in the area of Olive Avenue and Plano Street when he received a LoJack notification there was a reported stolen vehicle in the general area. The notification indicated the stolen vehicle was a white 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, which was reported stolen out of California Highway Patrol-Porterville office.
During a search of the area, Officers located the stolen vehicle parked at a residence in the 400 Block of South “A” Street. Officers established a perimeter and contacted several witnesses, learning the driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot toward the rear of the yard. Officers checked neighboring yards and found Schwenn hiding in a shed.
Schwenn was positively identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle and arrested. The stolen vehicle was recovered and released to its owner.
As a result of the investigation, Schwenn was booked into the South County Detention Facility on a charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident they're encouraged to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.