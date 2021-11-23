A man accused of vehicle theft was arrested after what Porterville Police termed as a high-risk traffic stop.
Gilberto Asenes Gomez, 64 of Fresno, was arrested.
On Sunday shortly after 9 p.m. Porterville Police Officers responded to the 1100 Block of West Tomah Avenue for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The reporting party advised PPD Communications the occupant of the suspicious vehicle was looking into other vehicles parked in the area. The reporting party provided PPD Communications with the license plate of the suspicious vehicle and it was determined the suspicious vehicle was previously reported stolen out of Fresno.
Officers arrived in the area and located the stolen vehicle as it was traveling in the area of Putnam Avenue and Cobb Street. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the stolen vehicle and the driver was taken into custody without incident.
The driver was identified as Gomez. Gomez was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and displayed symptoms of intoxication. Arresting Officers evaluated Gomez, who was also determined to be driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Gomez was later booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and for Driving Under the Influence.