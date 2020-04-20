On Saturday, April 18, 2020 at approximately 1:30 A.M., Officers of the Porterville Police Department received a report of an in progress vehicle burglary at a residence in the 100 block of North Plano Street. The victim reported observing the suspect via video surveillance, as it was occurring, and called the police to report the matter. Officers arrived on scene moments later as the suspect was leaving, however he was immediately detained without incident and identified as Tyler Beck. Investigation revealed that Beck entered the victim’s unsecured vehicle, taking several items valued at about $10.
The stolen items were returned to the victim and Beck was later booked at the TCSO South County Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.