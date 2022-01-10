A man accused of using a false identity has been arrested.
David McCombie, 38 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, Porterville Police Officers were conducting foot patrol in the area of Plano Street and the Tule River, attempting to locate subjects related to recent stabbings in the area.
Officers contacted McCombie, who identified himself using another person’s name and date of birth. The person whose information McCombie provided was found to have an active warrant for their arrest.
After Officers detained McCombie, Officers ascertained his real identity through review of previous booking photographs. McCombie was determined to be on active CDC Parole and a no-bail Parole Hold was issued.
McCombie was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility. He's being held without bail.