A man accused of hitting his 17-year-old nephew with his car has been arrested.
Carlos Ruiz, 54 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to the 100 Block of West Orange Avenue regarding subjects fighting in the roadway.
Upon arrival, Officers located the involved subjects and discovered Ruiz had used his vehicle, which was located at the scene, to assault his 17 year-old nephew. Officers learned Ruiz had struck the juvenile with the front bumper of his vehicle and the juvenile’s older sibling confronted Ruiz after witnessing the incident. The juvenile sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
Ruiz was arrested at the scene and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Child Endangerment.