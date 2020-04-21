A man accused of of vehicle burglary has been arrested after an incident that was reported early Saturday morning.
Tyler Beck, 30 of Porterville, was arrested. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Porterville Police Officers
received a report of an in progress vehicle burglary at a residence in the 100 block of North Plano Street.
The victim reported observing the suspect via video surveillance, as it was occurring, and called the police to report the matter. Officers arrived on scene moments later as the suspect was leaving, however he was immediately detained without incident and identified as Beck. Investigation revealed Beck entered the victim’s unsecured vehicle, taking several items valued at about $10.
The stolen items were returned to the victim and Beck was later booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility where he’s being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.