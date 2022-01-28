A man accused of trying to enter someone else's residence and eventually assaulting a police officer has been arrested.
Steven Peyron Manuel, 26 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Thursday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 Block of West Mulberry Avenue regarding a male subject, later identified as Manuel, attempting to gain entry into a residence through the front door. Manuel left the residence and returned to his own residence, which was located nearby.
After an Officer contacted him, Manuel began to walk away. The Officer attempted to detain Manuel, who then physically assaulted the Officer and fled on foot.
Additional Officers responded to the area and were able to apprehend Manuel without further incident. After Manuel was apprehended, Officers determined Manuel also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Manuel was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Assault on a Peace Officer and his active warrants. Manuel is being held in lieu of $175,000 bail.