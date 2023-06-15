A man accused of trying to light a home on fire has been arrested.
Charles Joseph Fischer, 40 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 8;30 p.m. Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 800 block of W. Putnam Avenue, regarding suspicious circumstances.
It was Fischer attempted to light the residence on fire while it was occupied by three adults and a 5-year-old child. Furthermore, it was learned Fischer entered the residence and poured gasoline on a 24-year-old woman out of anger.
Fischer was able to start a fire underneath the residence, but it was quickly extinguished by a neighbor. Fischer fled on foot and later returned to the residence.
Officers arrived on scene and detained Fischer without incident. A Criminal Protective Order was located which restricted Fischer from being at the residence or around some of the residents.
Porterville Police Detectives and a Porterville Fire Department Arson Investigator were summoned and assumed the investigation. A search warrant for the residence was authored and granted by a Superior Court Judge. Fischer was also determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Fischer was arrested and booked at South County Detention Facility on charges of Attempted Murder; Home Invasion; Violation of a Court Order; Stalking; Child Endangerment; Arson; and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.