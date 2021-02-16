A man accused of being under the influence of a controlled substance, following people in a suspicious manner and eventually assaulting officers has been arrested.
Miguel Angel Ruiz, 32 of Porterville was arrested.
On Monday at about 9:15 p.m., Porterville Police Officers received a report of a suspicious man following people and taking pictures of them. Ruiz was contacted in the area of Henderson Avenue and Mathew Street, matching the description.
While in contact with Ruiz, he was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. When the Officer attempted to take him into custody, he became combative.
After a brief struggle, Ruiz fled on foot into a nearby residential area and was located on Fairhaven Avenue at Verdugo Drive. Ruiz attempted to flee yet again and after a short foot chase, Ruiz turned and began assaulting the Officer.
During the struggle Ruiz was able to take hold of the Officer's baton and attempted to strike the Officer with the baton. Ruiz continued to assault assisting Officers and a Police K9 before he was eventually taken into custody.
Ruiz was subsequently arrested and booked into jail at the South County Detention Facility. He was determined to also be on probation for assault on a peace officer.