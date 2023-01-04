A man accused of stealing a car in Porterville was arrested.
Jose Garcia Reyes, 32 of Visalia, was arrested.
Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were searching for a car that was stolen in Porterville. The victim had left her phone inside of her car, which allowed Deputies to track its location.
Deputies found the car and a short pursuit ensued. Due to road conditions, the pursuit was terminated. Deputies later found the car abandoned in an orchard near the area of East Meyer and Greer Road in Exeter.
Deputies worked with other agencies to find the suspect. Reyes was taken into custody without incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Nathan Scroggins or Sergeant Scott O’Neill at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through our TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.