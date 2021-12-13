A man accused of stalking has been arrested.
Edward Jay Ramirez, 57 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Saturday at about 1 a.m.., Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of South Plano Street to investigate the report of stalking. As Officers were responding to the call, Ramirez arrived at the same location as the victim. The victim noticed Ramirez and waved down a passing Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputy, at which time Ramirez left.
After speaking with the victim, the TCSO Deputy was able to locate and detain Ramirez in the area of Main Street and Vandalia Avenue. Porterville Police Officers subsequently contacted the victim and investigated the allegation of stalking.
During the investigation, Officers located a tracking device on the victim’s vehicle and determined Ramirez was on parole. Officers arrested Ramirez and notified CDCR Parole of the arrest. CDCR Parole placed a hold on Ramirez for violating the terms and conditions of his parole.
Ramirez was booked at the TCSO South County Detention Facility for Stalking and the Parole Hold. Ramirez is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.