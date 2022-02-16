A man accused of stabbing someone in an altercation has been arrested.
Francisco Nunez, 23 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Tuesday, Porterville Police Officers were patrolling in the sub-100 block of West Morton Avenue when they observed a physical altercation taking place in a parking lot. Officers contacted Francisco Nunez and the victim.
During subsequent investigation, it was determined Nunez stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp metal object. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Nunez was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.