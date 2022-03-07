A man accused of becoming combative and spitting on officers during a traffic stop has bee arrested.
Julian Ruiz, 23 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Sunday, Porterville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for motor vehicle equipment violations. The driver of the vehicle, Ruiz, was contacted and found to be unlicensed.
Ruiz was asked to exit the vehicle and he became combative. Ruiz resisted arrest and spit on Officers. One officer sustained a minor injury during the incident.
Ruiz was arrested for Assault on a Peace Officer and was booked into the South County Detention Facility.