Porterville Police announced a man accused of sexual assult against three juveniles has been arrested.
Josue Juan Martinez, 26, of Porterville was arrested.
On Friday, Porterville Police Detectives culminated an eight-month long investigation into allegations of sexual assault. During the course of the investigation, Detectives obtained evidence and the department stated Martinez, had sexually victimized three juveniles, one male and two females, over the course of several years.
All three victims were 14 years old or younger at the time of the assaults. Martinez had previously fled to Texas, thus delaying the investigation. At approximately 9:45 a.m. Friday he was located at his residence in Porterville and taken into custody without incident.
Martinez was booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff and is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.
Anyone with information related to this investigation or who has had questionable contact with Martinez is urged to contact Detective Maria Aguillon at (559) 782-7400.