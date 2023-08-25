A man accused of sex trafficking has been arrested.
Amari Keishawn Brown, a 20-year-old Florida resident, was arrested.
At about 11:20 a.m. Friday, August 18, the Porterville Police Department responded to a confidential address Porterville, regarding a report of a 17-year-old runaway investigation. It was reported the confidential victim had left her residence without parental approval, and had possibly fled the area. Porterville Police patrol officers exhausted all leads, and Porterville Police Detectives were summoned to assume the investigation.
Upon detectives assuming the investigation, it was learned the confidential victim had possibly been in communication with an unknown male subject through social media. The confidential victim was ultimately tracked to the Fresno and Clovis areas but efforts to locate her were unsuccessful. It was later learned the confidential victim had boarded a flight at Fresno International Airport and traveled to Las Vegas,.
Porterville Police Detectives were able to coordinate with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and they responded to several areas in an attempt to locate the confidential victim but she wasn't immediately located. Information was obtained the male suspect who was with the confidential victim was Brown.
Through further investigation, it was determined the confidential victim and Brown were at a hotel in Las Vegas, and this information was relayed to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detectives. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the hotel and were ultimately able to contact both the confidential victim and Brown.
Brown was taken into custody for kidnapping, and the confidential victim was reunited with her family in Porterville. Based on evidence obtained, Porterville Police Detectives are working with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office to charge Brown with Sex Trafficking, Sending Harmful Matter to a Minor, Arranging to Meet a Minor for Lewd Acts, Lewd acts with a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography, Sexual Battery, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Child Endangerment.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400, or through the department Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously. All information should be forwarded to the General Investigations Unit.
The Porterville Police Department would like to remind families sex traffickers are constantly seeking out victims through social media. It's important parents have conversations with their children about these types of predators to prevent this from happening to them, PPD stated.