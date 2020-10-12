A man accused of sending harmful images to a minor has been arrested, Porterville Pollice reported.
Derek Holt, 33 of Porterville has been arrested. At about 2 p.m. Friday, a Porterville Police Officer responded to a report of Derek Holt sending inappropriate images to a 12 year old male. Holt was located a couple of hours later in the area of Morton Avenue and Porter Street.
As officers attempted to detain Holt he fled on foot. Upon being caught, Holt took a swing at one of the officers, at which time an officer was able to detain Holt with the help of a taser. Holt was taken into custody and no officers were injured during the arrest.
Holt was transported to Sierra View Medical Center for medical treatment before being booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, South County Detention Facility where he's being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.