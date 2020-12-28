A man accused of taking a bag from a female victim has been arrested.
Jonathan Magana, 24 of Poplar, has been arrested. At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Porterville Police Officers responded to a business located in the sub 100 block of West Olive Avenue regarding a robbery.
Porterville Police reported Magana forcefully took a bag belonging to a female victim and fled the area on foot. The suspect was soon located nearby, detained, and identified Magana. During his arrest Magana threatened the life of an officer.
Magana was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for Robbery, Possession of Stolen Property, and Threatening a Peace Officer with Violence. He's being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.