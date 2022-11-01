A man accused of driving recklessly and resisting officers has been arrested.
German Lupercio, 24 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the area of Grand Avenue and Indiana Street for racing another vehicle. The suspect, Lupercio, stopped, exited his vehicle and attempted to flee from Officers. After a brief struggle, Lupercio was taken into custody.
Further investigation revealed Lupercio was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and discarded a loaded stolen firearm, which was recovered by Officers.
Lupercio was later booked at the South County Detention Facility for Reckless Driving, DUI Drugs and Alcohol, Resisting Arrest, Resisting Arrest with Force or Threats, Possession of a Loaded Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Firearm while Under the Influence and Possession of Stolen Property. Lupercio is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.