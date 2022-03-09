A man accused of possessing a stolen vehicle has been arrested.
Robert Montez, 33 of Porterville, has been arrested.
At about 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of South Cottage Street for a vehicle theft report. Officers contacted the victim, who reported their vehicle was warming up in the driveway when an unknown suspect stole it.
Officers canvassed the area and located the vehicle parked along the Tule River, west of Highway 65. Montez was found sitting in the driver’s seat with the keys to the vehicle.
A records check revealed three active warrants for Montez’ arrest. In addition, Montez was wanted for questioning in two additional unrelated vehicle theft reports.
Montez was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility where he's being held in lieu of $65,225 bail.