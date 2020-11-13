A man accused of possessing narcotics for sale has been arrested.
Esteban Santana-Alvarado, 36 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Thursday at approximately 11:20 a.m., Santana-Alvarado was contacted by a Porterville Police Officer during a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Putnam Avenue and Esther Street. Santana-Alvarado was arrested after it was determined he provided a false name. After the arrest, Santana-Alvarado was found to have suspected methamphetamine and other items consistent with drug sales in his possession. Santana-Alvarado was also found to have seven outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Santana-Alvarado was transported to the Tulare County Sheriff Office, South County Detention Facility, where he was being held in lieu of $235,000 bail.