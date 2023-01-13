A man suspected of being involved in the illegal manufacturing of illegal weapons, including “ghost guns” has been arrested.
Joseph Silva, 26 of Porterville, was arrested. He was also identified as a previously convicted felon. Porterville Police reported Silva's girlfriend, 22-year-old Michaela Magana of Porterville, was also arrested.
On Thursday at about 1:40 p.m. the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET taskforce with the service of a search warrant at a residence located in the 200 block of East Vandalia Avenue. The search warrant stemmed from an extensive investigation by the TARGET taskforce into Silva, who was suspected of being involved in the illegal manufacturing of firearms.
During service of the search warrant, Silva and Magana were contacted and detained without incident. Upon searching the residence, detectives located materials and equipment used for manufacturing polymer handgun frames, which are commonly referred to as “P80’s” or “Ghost Guns”.
The equipment included a 3D printer, polymer filament, associated computer programming, seven 3D printed polymer frames, a completed un-serialized P80 handgun, several 3D printed high-capacity magazines, body-armor, miscellaneous ammunition and a firearm suppressor. Also located were three 3D homemade explosive devices, along with precursor material used to make them.
The Tulare County Bomb Squad was summoned to the scene where they were able to safely defuse the dangerous devices. There were no children present at the time of the search warrant but there there are children known to live at the residence whose safety was in question due to the presence of the explosive devices found by detectives.
At the conclusion of the search warrant, Silva and Magana were transported to South County Jail where Silva was booked for possession of a destructive or explosive device, possession of materials to manufacture a destructive or explosive device, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being a convicted felon in possession of body armor, possession of high-capacity magazines, possession of a firearm suppressor and child endangerment. Magana was booked for child endangerment.
Anyone with any information regarding the case or any criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.