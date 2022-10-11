A man accused of having counterfeit identification has also been arrested on drug charges.
Maverick Thompson, 52 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers responded to an apartment complex located in the 500 block of West Morton Avenue regarding a suspicious subject knocking on doors. Officers arrived and contacted the subject who was identified Thompson.
Upon further investigation, Thompson was found to be in possession of more than a quarter pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of heroin, grams of cocaine, indicia of sales, and multiple counterfeit ID cards, social security cards and credit cards belonging to other individuals.
Thompson was taken into custody and detectives were called in to assist with the investigation. A search warrant for Thompson’s residence was authored and endorsed by a Superior Court Judge.
Detectives then responded to Thompson’s residence located in the 900 block of North Woods Street where they served the search warrant. During the service of the search warrant, detectives found an additional indicia of drug sales and evidence Thompson was printing checks.
Thompson was later transported to the South County Detention Facility where he was booked and housed for Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Transporting a Controlled Substance, Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, And Possession of Counterfeit Identification Cards. Thompson is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.