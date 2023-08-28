A man accused of fleeing from the police and eventually causing an injury crash was arrested.
Carlos Phillip Cortez, 26 of Tulare, was arrested.
At about 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Porterville Police Officer was in the area of Henderson Avenue and Prospect Street when he conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle. The driver momentarily yielded in a nearby parking lot, but fled the traffic stop in his vehicle. Because the driver was fleeing in a reckless manner, the pursuit was terminated in the area of Henderson Avenue and Prospect Street in the interest of public safety.
Moments later, Porterville Police Department Communications received reports of a traffic collision in the area of Olive Avenue, near Highway 65. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the vehicle that originally fled from the traffic stop had collided with a pole and a vehicle occupied by another motorist.
Officers also determined the occupants of the suspect vehicle had fled on foot from the collision scene. During a search of the area, Officers located and detained the driver of the suspect vehicle, who was identified as Cortez.
Officers evaluated Cortez and determined that he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Cortez was also found to be unlicensed and on CDCR Parole.
The California Department of Corrections was contacted and issued a parole hold for Cortez. The other motorist involved in the collision suffered minor injuries and didn't require hospitalization.
Cortez was later booked at the South County Detention Facility for Reckless Evading; Driving Under the Influence Causing Injury; Fleeing the Scene of an Injury Traffic Collision; Driving While Unlicensed; and a parole hold. Cortez is being held without bail.