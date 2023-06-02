A man suspected of filing a false report of a home invasion was eventually arrested for attempted murder, Porterville Police stated.
Numerous weapons, including an AR-15 rifle were also found at his residence, PPD stated. Dennis Silva, 52 of Porterville, was arrested.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday Porterville Police Officers responded to the 1800 block of West Cheryll Avenue, regarding a 911 call reporting a home invasion. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the caller, Silva, and eventually determined the home invasion was unfounded.
During a check of Silva’s residence pursuant to the investigation, Officers observed several firearms inside and determined Silva was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was detained pending further investigation and Porterville Police Department Detectives were summoned and assumed the investigation.
Detectives authored a search warrant for the residence, which was granted and served. During the search, Detectives recovered a loaded AR-15 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, 2 handguns, multiple spent shell casings, and additional ammunition. Upon further investigation, Detectives learned several neighbors heard automatic gunfire coming from Silva’s residence, which was consistent with bullet holes located inside.
It was determined Silva had discharged his AR-15 several times from within his residence in the direction of nearby residences and individuals who were outside. No one was injured during this occurrence.
Silva was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges of Attempted Murder; Possession of a Loaded Firearm While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; and Negligent Discharge of a Firearm. He'ss being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation or any other criminal activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.