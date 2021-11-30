A man accused of exposing himself and resisting an officer has been arrested.
Kyle Machado, 34 of Tulare, was arrested.
At about 2:50 p.m. Monday, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1200 Block of West Henderson Avenue regarding a subject harassing customers at a business. The same subject had also reportedly exposed himself to the public.
After arriving in the area, a responding Officer located the subject, who was later identified as Machado. During the contact, Machado refused to comply with the Officer.
When the Officer attempted to detain him, Machado began to physically resist with force. Additional Officers arrived on scene and assisted with the arrest of Machado. After his arrest, Machado was also determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Machado was booked at the South County Detention Facility for Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence and Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.