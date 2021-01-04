On Sunday, January 3, 2021, at approximately 8:12 P.M., an officer with the Porterville Police Department attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle driving with its lights off in the area of Tomah Avenue and Dameron Street. The driver, Sergio Nunez, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. Nunez traveled through fields, orchards, and eventually out of town in an attempt to get away. Nunez was driving in a reckless manner and was able to evade officers. Further investigation identified Nunez as the suspect. Hours later, officers observed Nunez in his front yard. Nunez fled on foot but ultimately surrendered. Nunez displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was currently out on parole. A parole hold was issued for Nunez.
Nunez was transported to the Tulare County Sheriff Office, South County Detention Facility, and is being held without bail.