A man accused of embezzling more than $116,000 has been arrested.
Alfredo Murillo Sanchez, 48 of Porterville, was arrested, Porterville Policed reported on Friday.
On Wednesday, Porterville Police Officers initiated an investigation into a reported embezzlement. A local business owner reported someone had accessed the company bank account and was utilizing the information to pay for personal bills without permission.
During the investigation, the suspect was identified as business employee, Sanchez. Detectives assumed the investigation and uncovered additional evidence connecting Sanchez to the crime.
On Thursday at approximately 4 p.m., Sanchez was located and arrested in the 15000 block of Road 223. Sanchez initially denied using the business account inappropriately and without permission, but after further discussion, admitted to the crime.
The fraudulent charges were determined to be in excess of $116,000, and occurred over a three month span. It's also believed that Mr. Sanchez facilitated the fraudulent use of the business account to pay the personal bills of other individuals.
Sanchez was booked into the custody of the Tulare County Sheriff. Anyone with information regarding this crime or who has permitted Sanchez to pay their bills, is encouraged to contact Detective Jesus Gallardo at (559) 782-7400.