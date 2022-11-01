A man accused of driving under the influence and illegal possession of a firearm has been arrested.
Ian Miron, 31 of Porterville, was arrested.
At about 9:15 a.m. Saturday a Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle driving erraticly in the area of Grand Avenue and Porter Street. The suspect, Miron, displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence and was taken into custody.
During a search of Miron’s vehicle, he was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Miron is a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing a firearm and/or ammunition.
Miron was later booked at the South County Detention Facility for DUI Drugs and Alcohol, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of Ammunition. Miron is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.