A Porterville man accused of driving under the influence and causing a traffic collision has been arrested.
Juan Gonzalez Cervantes, 32 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Tuesday at approximately 7:45 P.M., Porterville Police Officers responded to the 100 block of South Leggett Street regarding an injury traffic collision involving two vehicles. Officers arrived on scene shortly after and contacted the involved parties.
Officers contacted driver Gonzalez-Cervantes at the scene. Gonzalez-Cervantes displayed the objective signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. Gonzalez-Cervantes completed field sobriety tests and provided a breath sample for chemical testing, which resulted in a .21 percent blood alcohol level.
Gonzalez-Cervantes was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in an injury collision. He's currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The Porterville Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation. Any person with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Porterville Police Department at 559-782-7400.