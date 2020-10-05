A Bakersfield man accused of DUI and causing an injury accident in South Porterville has been arrested.
Carson Reed, 24, was arrested.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Porterville Police Officers to Highway 65 north of Teapot Dome regarding an injury traffic collision. Upon arrival Officers found Reed was traveling southbound on Highway 65, north of Teapot Dome when he rear ended the victim's vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Highway 65, north of Teapot Dome.
The driver and passengers in the victim’s vehicle complained of pain and were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
Reed sustained a laceration to his head and bruising to his face and displayed the signs and symptoms of being intoxicated. Reed was transported to Sierra View Medical Center where he was also found to have sustained a fractured rib. Reed was treated for his injuries and during the investigation he was determined to be driving while under the Influence of alcohol.
Reed was subsequently arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office South County Detention Facility for Driving Under the Influence, Causing Injury. Reed is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.